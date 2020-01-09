UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Health Facilities To Public Govt's Top Priority: Zamark

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:42 PM

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai Thursday said all available resources were being utilized to ensure provision of healthcare facilities to common people in rural areas of the province

He said while talking to various delegations from Pishin, Qilla Abdullah and Qilla Saifullah called on him at his office, said a press release issued here.

The Minister said incumbent provincial government headed by Chief Minister Balcohistan was taking serious measures to ensure available of medicines, equipment in Operation Theater in respective hospitals including district headquarters hospitals, aiming to facilitate people for healthcare at their doorsteps in the areas.

"In this regard, comprehensive effort was underway to make functional operation theaters in hospitals, despite recruitment of specialist of doctors to be ensured in the hospitals and provision of dialysis machinery to health complexes for improving of quality treatment", he said.

He said attendance of doctors were being improved in hospitals by positive efforts of provincial government, saying no compromise would be made on attendance of health staffs.

Zamark Khan Achakzai said government was well aware of the masses problems and struggling of decreasing miseries of common people.

He also assured them that the issue of lack of doctors and paramedical staffs would be addressed on Primary bases for interest of needy patients.

Earlier, delegations also informed the minister about their problems and health matters of their areas.

