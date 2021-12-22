Provision of health facilities top priority of PTI: DC

Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza Wednesday paid a surprised visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and checked the facilities at different wards being provided to the patient

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza Wednesday paid a surprised visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and checked the facilities at different wards being provided to the patient.

He said that the PTI government was utilizing all resources for the provision of quality health facilities to the people.

Government was fully aware of the problems of masses and taking initiatives for the betterment of health sector, he added.

DC inspected various sections and wards of the hospital and directed the officials that medicines available in the hospital should be provided free to patients as per orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He directed doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their presence and treat patients with courtesy so that their self-esteem may not be hurt.

Chief Executive Officer health Dr. Fiaz Ahmed and other officials ware also present on the occasion.