Provision of health facilities top priority of government : Commissioner

The Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadeem ur Rehman here on Wednesday expressed that it was the vision of incumbent government to provide and ensure all the basic facilities of health to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadeem ur Rehman here on Wednesday expressed that it was the vision of incumbent government to provide and ensure all the basic facilities of health to people.

Talking to media, he underlined that present government had increase the budget of hospitals and basic health units.

He mentioned that doctors and paramedical staff should pay full attention to patients and ensure to facilitate maximum.

He said that free medicine would be provided to all patients in the hospitals.

\378