UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Health Facilities Top Priority Of Government : Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:05 PM

Provision of health facilities top priority of government : Commissioner

The Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadeem ur Rehman here on Wednesday expressed that it was the vision of incumbent government to provide and ensure all the basic facilities of health to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadeem ur Rehman here on Wednesday expressed that it was the vision of incumbent government to provide and ensure all the basic facilities of health to people.

Talking to media, he underlined that present government had increase the budget of hospitals and basic health units.

He mentioned that doctors and paramedical staff should pay full attention to patients and ensure to facilitate maximum.

He said that free medicine would be provided to all patients in the hospitals.

\378

Related Topics

Budget Sahiwal Media All Government

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar’s third wife-to-be runs away

4 minutes ago

Weekly inflation falls 0.09pc

44 seconds ago

‘Sindh Rescue and Medical Services’ launched a ..

13 minutes ago

Policeman martyred, three terrorists killed in Lor ..

15 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters March to G20 Consulates Seeki ..

48 seconds ago

Strong quake hits Costa Rica-Panama border, likely ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.