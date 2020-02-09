UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Health Facilities Top Priority Of Govt: Dr. Zafar

Provision of health facilities top priority of govt: Dr. Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said provision of health facilities to masses was the top most priority of the government as it was on it as per the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

Talking to ptv, he said the prime minister was paying full attention on health sector.

He said the government was making all out efforts to bring improvement in health department, adding the government was trying to introduce reforms in the sector and support of people was needed in that regard.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said clean drinking water, pure air and healthy food were imperative for good health, adding the health ministry was working with collaborations of other ministries for eradicating and stopping the diseases.

The government had launched different programmes for the welfare of the people including Ehsas, Kafalaat, Health Cards and Kamyab Jawan and they would see that every coming day would be better from ever passing day in health sector.

