Provision of health facilities top priority of Govt amid COVID-19 in Balochistan: Health Secretary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldeni on Thursday said it was top priorities of the provincial government to provide health facilities to people at their doorstep amid the coronavirus in respective areas of province for which all available resources were being utilized.

He expressed these views while visiting Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Center Brewery Road and said the EPI Center was playing a significant role to protect children from various diseases in the province which positive measures for children's health.

On the occasion, The EPI Center's Program Manager Dr. Kamalan Gachki, Staff Officer Shaukat Ali Zehri, EPI's Deputy Manager Dr. Badar, UNICEF's Dr. Aurangzaib Kamal and others were also present.

The Health Secretary inspected different branches of the EPI Center including Provincial Cold Room, Vaccine Management, Monitoring Cell, Technical Focal Point, Video Conference Room, Medical, Finance Officers Room, Admin, Accounts, and Budget Section during his visit.

The EPI's Program Manager, Dr. Kamalan Gachki briefed the Health Secretary about functionality of the EPI Center in detail and said that children up to 2 years of age with 10 dangerous diseases like TB, polio, diphtheria, pneumonia, whooping cough, jaundice, meningitis, diarrhea, convulsions and measles were being treated in the EPI Center.

He said that the immunization program for children in remote areas of the province, including Quetta was postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, which has now been resumed under standard operating producers (SOPs) for ensuring the protection of children from diseases.

Dr. Kamalan said a special immunization campaign would be launched soon in collaboration with EPI and UNICEF, during which pregnant women could be vaccinated at home to protect them from convulsions (Tashanuj) in respective areas of the province.

Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldeni said provision of health facilities was one of the priorities of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan for which all available resources are being utilized by his government.

He said that the EPI Center's staff has to play their responsibilities to vaccinate children in remote areas of the province including Quetta to save them from various diseases.

Jameldeni also directed that all possible steps should be taken to protect the children from coronavirus and other diseases across the province including EPI centers and Quetta by immunizations.

He also appreciated the efforts of the EPI Center to set up cold rooms to deliver on timely treatment at all district levels and to ensure the safety of children from diseases.