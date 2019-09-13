Provision of healthcare facilities top priority of govt: Haji Muhammad Khan

Balochistan Minister for Industries & Commerce Haji Muhammad Khan said the provincial government was paying special attention to healthcare facilities and education in remote areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Balochistan Minister for Industries & Commerce Haji Muhammad Khan said the provincial government was paying special attention to healthcare facilities and education in remote areas of the province.

He shared these views while visiting the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) in Loralai, said a press release issued here on Friday.

"The doctors should ensure their attendance in hospitals in order to facilitate patients," he said.

The minister said the government was utilizing all available resources to facilitate doctors. "Paramedical staff including doctors will be recruited to reduce shortage of medical staffs for functioning all departments of DHQ Teaching hospital," he said, adding measure would be taken to address the water shortage in the hospital.

He directed the relevant officials to improve cleanliness of the hospital, and instructed Municipal Committee's Chief Officer to handover one tractor, one dumper and 3 small dumpers along with staff personnel to DHQ Teaching hospital's administrations for ensuring better sanitary conditions in the hospital.

He was accompanied by Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Loralai Kashif Nabi, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Ali Muhammad Zehri, Asghar Uthmankhail, Sardar Yahya Khan Jugaizai and other officials.

Earlier, Medical Superintendent of DHQ hospital, Dr Munir Iqbal briefed Haji Muhammad Khan regarding treatment facilities available in the hospital and different requirements of the hospital.