Provision of healthy recreational activities to youth among priorities of government: Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that government is prioritizing development of youth and provide them with opportunities of healthy activities and growth

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) ::Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that government is prioritizing development of youth and provide them with opportunities of healthy activities and growth.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of Swabi Football League 2022 in Sports Complex Bamkhel.

He said that infrastructure of Swabi would be further developed and youth would be given recreational activities including sports.

He said that work on hockey astro turf in Bamkhel Sports Complex would be completed very soon and indoor sports facilities would be further improved adding sports grounds would be established in the areas according to availability of land.

He said that work on Women and Children Hospital Swabi is underway and construction work on building of District Headquarters Hospital Swabi is near completion. He said that facilities in Shah Mansoor Medical Complex would be further improved for facilitation of people.