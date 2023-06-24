Provision of healthy sacrificial animals among priorities of livestock department : spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Department was making efforts to ensure provision of healthy sacrificial animals to people on Eid-ul-Azha.

A spokesman of the department said here on Saturday that livestock staff was present at all animals sale points across the province while steps had also been taken to stop lumpy skin disease.

Animal sellers should follow guidelines of the livestock department to protect animals from diseases, he said and added that no animal could be brought to sale point without vaccination. He informed that directions had been issued to set up quarantine camp in case of any disease. Sellers were only allowed to sell their animals at government announced sacrificial animal sale points, he added.