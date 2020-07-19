UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Houses To The Poor Is The Vision Of Prime Minister Imran Khan: Amin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the provision of low cost housing to the poor segments of society is the prime responsibility of the state and following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan Naya Pakistan Housing Project will be materialized gradually.

Under Naya Naya Pakistan Housing Project(NPHP) Rs 500 billion will be spent. He said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating NPHP Project in Hazro.

Parliamemtary Secretary Punjab, Taimoor Masood, PTI Spokesman Qazi Ahmad Akbar, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, Chief Officer Hazro Sardar Aftab Khan and other notables were present on the occassion .

Malik Amin said that this colony is having 743 plots of different sizes for low income people. The colony is situated on an area of 400 kanals which was completed at the cost of Rs 73.972 million .

The colony has 90 plots of 10 marlas, 64 plots of 7 marlas, 189 plots of 5 marlas and 400 plots of 3 marla, one park, walking track and 38 shops.

He said that the plots will be given on easy installments to the low income people through draw in a transparent manner and the payment will be made in five years.

He said that the govt under Kafalat Program has distributed Rs 200 billion among the poor. Amin said that a similar colony will be built in Attock over an area of 400 kanals.

PTI Spokesman Qazi Ahmad Akbar in his address said that PTI led govt believes in welfare of the people and especially under privileged are being facilitated.

He said that a library will be built in Hazro while Special education Center will also be built. Ahmad Akbar said that Punjab govt has approved a trauma center for THQ Hospital Hazro where all modern health care facilities will be provided.

