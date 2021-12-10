Provision of human rights a collective responsibility: SACM

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai said on Friday that provision of human rights was our collective responsibility

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai said on Friday that provision of human rights was our collective responsibility.

He said this while addressing a seminar on "Human Rights Reform in Sindh - Contexts, Challenges and Way Forward" organized by the Sindh Human Rights Department on International Human Rights Day.

Addressing the seminar, Senator Taj Haider said raising awareness among masses regarding fundamental human rights provided under the Constitution was the need of the hour.

He said that corruption was the biggest violation of human rights.

Chairperson Sindh Child Protection Authority Shamim Mumtaz said more than 1600 complaints were received on the helpline of the authority while DNA facility for affected children was available at Karachi University.

Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq, chairman of the Provincial Assembly standing committee on human rights told the participants that the standing committee was taking action on the people's appeal.

The seminar was attended by members of Provincial Vigilance Committee for Human Rights Ayub Khosa, Dr. Rakesh, Tahir Hassan Khan, Noor Jahan, SSP Sahai Aziz, representatives of NGOs and a large number of civil society members.