Provision of inexpensive, speedy justice, top priority of AJK govt: PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday said that dispensation of inexpensive and speedy justice to the people of state was the top priority of his government and all resources would be channelized for the supremacy of the law and the constitution

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday said that dispensation of inexpensive and speedy justice to the people of state was the top priority of his government and all resources would be channelized for the supremacy of the law and the constitution.

He was talking to a delegation led by the President of Rawalakot AJK High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi Sardar Abdul Razaq Advocate, who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

He said lawyers were the respectable segment of our society and have been playing a leading role for dispensation of justice to the suffering humanity.

The prime minister said he believes in the establishment of a society based on justice and added that Lawyers had a vital role in enforcing the rule of law in any society. He said the AJK government will take all possible steps to strengthen the justice system in the state and assured to meet the requirements of the judiciary and lawyers to play their effective role for the dispensation of cheap and speedy justice to the people.

The AJK prime minister said that India has unleashed the reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and has intensified its brutalities there to break the will of the Kashmiri people struggling for realizing their internationally recognized right to self determination.

He urged upon the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities and the desecration of the body of Syed Ali Gillani after his death.

The AJK prime minister commended the vibrant role played by the Lawyers for the success of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and presently the lawyers community is also in the forefront in the Kashmir liberation movement and expressed the hope that the lawyers community will make its role more effective.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been exposing Indian brutalities on Kashmiri people at international level and called to strengthen the hands of the Pakistan Prime Minister to lead the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

President High Court Bar Association Sardar Abdul Razzaq Advocate invited the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi to visit the Rawalpindi Bar which was accepted by the later.

Sardar Abdul Razaaq Advocate assured to extend full cooperation to the AJK government for the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution in Kashmir and expressed the hope that the PTI government will solve the problems of the lawyers of AJK soon.

Earlier, a delegation of PTI Sadhnauti Azad Kashmir also called on the AJK Prime Minister who congratulated him on assuming the office of the Prime Minister.