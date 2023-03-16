UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Int'l Standard Higher Education To Youth Govt Priority: PM

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Provision of Int'l standard higher education to youth govt priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the provision of higher education of international standard to the country's youth was among the government's priorities.

The prime minister, in a meeting here with Pro Vice-Chancellor, International Learning and Teaching, University of London, Professor Mary Satiasny, said the government was providing equal opportunities for development to the youngsters.

Besides, the government was equipping capable university students with modern technology by giving them laptops.

The prime minister lauded the services of Professor Mary Satiasny for the promotion of higher education in the country.

Professor Mary Satiasny highlighted the steps being taken by the University of London to promote higher education in Pakistan which were appreciated by the prime minister.

Chairman of Higher Education Commission Professor Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Education London Mary Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Government

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

2 minutes ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

2 minutes ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

47 minutes ago
 MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.