ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday describing the overseas Pakistanis as country's precious asset said the provision of international standard's skill training to youth included in the government's foremost priorities.

Pakistan Embassies abroad have been directed to ensure the export of skilled manpower in cooperation with the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training as well as the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a review meeting regarding priority sectors.

He said with a comprehensive policy formulated for the first time, all institutions were making plans through mutual cooperation and by keeping in view the international requirements of manpower.

The prime minister said the government was committed to provide all possible facilitation to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He also directed to take care of the stipulated timeframe on measures for priority sectors.

The meeting was apprised of making easy the administrative process for export of manpower and progress on memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed during the Prime Minister's visits abroad.

It was further informed that Overseas Employment Portal had also been launched to enhance manpower exports.

The meeting was told that the portal was serving as a link between the overseas employment opportunities and the candidates.

It was further informed that the portal, which was also identifying skill set required at international level, was helping the capable candidates in finding overseas employment in a transparent manner.

The meeting was told that with a government strategy already finalized to assist the local skilled people in getting employment abroad, priority sectors and countries had been identified in the first phase.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training would provide skill training in the identified priority sectors, it was told.

The meeting was told that 50,000 people trained by the ministry had so far remitted US$ 2.6 billion from abroad through their services in various sectors.

It was further told that National Accreditation Council by getting certification from five international institutions so far was holding dialogue with other institutions.

The prime minister directed for early completion of the measures to increase the export of manpower.

The meeting was told the implementation of MoUs signed during the prime minister's visits abroad was in progress. The projects facing any hurdles would also be implemented soon by addressing the issues.

