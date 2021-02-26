Provision of jobs to educated youth in Balochistan;priority of government: Bushra Rind

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Ms. Bushra Rind on Friday said that provision of employment opportunities to educated youth of the Balochistan was priority of the government.

Talking to APP, she said that all available resources were being utilized to address the problems of masses in province.

She said that solid measures were being taken to enable the youth so that they could play their role in development and prosperity of the country as well as in the province.

"Educational activities were also being revived through the efforts of the provincial government but all precautionary measures should be taken care for their strict implementation", she maintained,She stated that the provincial government was taking steps with a better strategy by setting workable priorities for healthcare facilities adding that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was paying attention on growth of all sectors especially health sector in order to provide quality healthcare facilities to people at their doorsteps.