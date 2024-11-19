Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending social evils, backwardness: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday said that the elimination of all social evils, backwardness and unrest could be made possible by providing employment to people and creating economic stability.

He expressed these views while talking to the organizers of the National Defense University and the participants of the National Security Workshop under the leadership of Major General Muhammad Raza Azad at the Governor's House, Quetta.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai and Special Secretary Home Abdul Nasir Dotani were also present on this occasion.

Addressing at the ceremony, the Governor said that political organizations should make different nations friendly, promote the trend of dialogue and encourage open communication. Dialogue in politics connects diverse minds, harmonizes diverse voices, and provides intellectual guidance in finding innovative solutions to the biggest problems, he said.

He made it clear in blunt words that we could not afford any more mutual differences and conflicts, so it is necessary to create a collective spirit to take everyone together.

He maintained that by joining the national thinking and approach, we could secure a progressive and bright future for all.

Earlier, the participants asked various questions related to the law and order situation in Balochistan, development projects, political stability and government measures against terrorism and drugs.

To which Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel gave detailed answers.While welcoming the participants of the National Security Workshop and the organizers of the National Defense University who came on a study visit to the provincial capital Quetta, the Governor said that their arrival in Quetta would help in highlighting a positive image of Balochistan at the national level.

The main purpose of military and civilian persons coming from all over the country to gather here is to get information about the latest situation and events of the entire region so that we can take necessary steps for our sustainable economic development and social justice, he noted.

The Governor said that in terms of resources and area, Balochistan is a fertile province and could also provide land access to the countries of Central Asia.He said that the key truth of a society is its economic base. poverty, unrest and unemployment could be better understood and evaluated in the light of economics.

Addressing the participants of the National Security Workshop, he said that as a result of constant consultation with our senior officers and intellectuals, we could reach our destination and use human resources wisely.

Governor Balochistan while expressing good wishes to the guests from other provinces expressed hope that their stay in the provincial capital Quetta would be pleasant. Finally, commemorative shields were exchanged between Governor Balochistan and Major General Muhammad Raza Azad.