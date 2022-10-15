UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Justice Fundamental Right Of Person: CJ SHC

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Provision of justice fundamental right of person: CJ SHC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) Ahmed Ali M Shaikh has said the provision of justice is a fundamental right of a person the same way the constitution enshrines the right to life.

Addressing the bar association here on Friday, the Chief Justice SHC underscored that all the people not only should get justice but also strive to take justice.

He said the courts were not responsible for the governance-related issues that fall under the purview of the elected governments and the bureaucracy.

Referring to the recent rains and floods which devastated most parts of Sindh, he said the catastrophe was partly caused by nature and partly by bad governance.

He said the solution to the governance-related problems was also in the hands of the common people who elect their representatives to govern them.

"If the elected representatives begin to realize that they will be held accountable for their performance during their five years in power, things will change," he observed.

He said the people should think wisely before electing their representatives.

Earlier, the Chief Justice inaugurated the bar room, cafeteria, drafting section, digital library, ATM machine, and consultation room in the SHC's Hyderabad bench.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Justice Sindh High Court Hyderabad Same All Rains

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso's coup leader named transition presid ..

Burkina Faso's coup leader named transition president

16 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at PKLI ..

CM inaugurates Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at PKLI

16 minutes ago
 Former CJ Balochistan High Court Noor Muhammad Mes ..

Former CJ Balochistan High Court Noor Muhammad Meskanzai assassinated

17 minutes ago
 Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooti ..

Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting

17 minutes ago
 Provision of justice fundamental right of person: ..

Provision of justice fundamental right of person: Chief Justice Sindh High Court ..

21 minutes ago
 Atta Chakki Owners Association called off strike

Atta Chakki Owners Association called off strike

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.