Provision of justice fundamental right of person: CJ SHC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) Ahmed Ali M Shaikh has said the provision of justice is a fundamental right of a person the same way the constitution enshrines the right to life.

Addressing the bar association here on Friday, the Chief Justice SHC underscored that all the people not only should get justice but also strive to take justice.

He said the courts were not responsible for the governance-related issues that fall under the purview of the elected governments and the bureaucracy.

Referring to the recent rains and floods which devastated most parts of Sindh, he said the catastrophe was partly caused by nature and partly by bad governance.

He said the solution to the governance-related problems was also in the hands of the common people who elect their representatives to govern them.

"If the elected representatives begin to realize that they will be held accountable for their performance during their five years in power, things will change," he observed.

He said the people should think wisely before electing their representatives.

Earlier, the Chief Justice inaugurated the bar room, cafeteria, drafting section, digital library, ATM machine, and consultation room in the SHC's Hyderabad bench.