Provision of justice prerequisite for development of any society: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that provision of justice was prerequisite for development of any society.

In a tweet, he said that despite the fact the victim girl and the youth backtracked from their statements in Usman Mirza case, life sentence to the accused was awarded as evidence of modern technology was accepted by the court.

He hoped that justice would also be done in Sialkot and other cases.