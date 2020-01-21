UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Justice, Transparency Top Priority Of PTI Govt: Dost Mazari

Tue 21st January 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari on Tuesday said ensuring provision of justice and transparency was top priority of the PTI government.

In a statement issued here, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was heading towards prosperity, while supremacy of law was among the top agenda of the PTI government.

He said PM Imran Khan's vision was being acknowledged by the world.

He said, "Transforming all sectors according to global needs and requirements is a priority agenda of the PTI government as educated and self-reliant Pakistan is our mission.

" Mazari further said the Punjab government was working hard to provide best environment to the students in their educational institutions, and added that education was the first step towards a new Pakistan.

He said introduction of e-tendering system would help avoid corruption and other malpractices and now transparency would be ensured.

