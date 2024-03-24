Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Provision of maximum facilities top priority: Shaza Fatima

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima has said that provision of maximum facilities to people is top priority of the government.

She said this while visiting a Utility Store in Green Town as per the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday. She said that government wanted to improve the system of utility stores.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had started Ramazan Nigehban package to facilitate deserving people in Punjab during the holy month of Ramazan, she said and appreciated the initiative.

Shaza said that PM Shehbaz Sharif was working hard to control inflation, adding that no doubt country was facing economic challenges but soon with the grace of the Allah Almighty these challenges would be overcome.

The state minister said that being a nation, it was a responsibility of the government to steer the country out of economic crises.

To a question, she said that some complaints had been received regarding registration at utility stores, adding that "we are in touch with the Punjab government and complaints related to registration would be solved soon".

Shaza Fatima said that strength of counters at utility stores would be increased to provide maximum ease to buyers. She also checked prices and quality of essential items at the utility store.

