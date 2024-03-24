Provision Of Maximum Facilities Top Priority: Shaza Fatima
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima has said that provision of maximum facilities to people is top priority of the government.
She said this while visiting a Utility Store in Green Town as per the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday. She said that government wanted to improve the system of utility stores.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had started Ramazan Nigehban package to facilitate deserving people in Punjab during the holy month of Ramazan, she said and appreciated the initiative.
Shaza said that PM Shehbaz Sharif was working hard to control inflation, adding that no doubt country was facing economic challenges but soon with the grace of the Allah Almighty these challenges would be overcome.
The state minister said that being a nation, it was a responsibility of the government to steer the country out of economic crises.
To a question, she said that some complaints had been received regarding registration at utility stores, adding that "we are in touch with the Punjab government and complaints related to registration would be solved soon".
Shaza Fatima said that strength of counters at utility stores would be increased to provide maximum ease to buyers. She also checked prices and quality of essential items at the utility store.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HDA's employees union demands unpaid salaries12 seconds ago
-
World Tuberculosis Day observed10 minutes ago
-
Policeman, 02 suspects injured in separate encounters in Hyderabad10 minutes ago
-
J.Salik to share his greetings of Palm Sunday20 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of country: PMD30 minutes ago
-
500-litre liquor, weapons recovered30 minutes ago
-
Special minor girl allegedly undergoes sexual assault30 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister highlights PQA's role in country's economy30 minutes ago
-
Colonial era Chowk Yadgar needs KP Govt patronage to clear encroachment, restores its past glory2 hours ago
-
Major operations FIA Kohat Zone, 06 cases registered electricity theft2 hours ago
-
CM orders crackdown on chemical string2 hours ago
-
PHA working on beautification of city: Asif Rauf2 hours ago