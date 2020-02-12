(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Wednesday that provision of maximum relief and facilities to masses was the government's top agenda.

In a series of tweets, she said the prime minister was cognizant of people's problems, adding bringing stability in prices of edible items besides their timely provision would be ensured.

She said the PM had taken notice for not providing essential items to the masses at Utility Stores Corporation at subsidies rates despite giving Rs 10 billion subsidy. The USC was directed to provide sugar @ Rs 68 per kilogram and ghee @ Rs 170 per kg, she added.

Similarly, she said 20 kg flour bag would be available at Rs 800 at USC while pulses and rice would also be available Rs 15-20 per kg less than the open market.