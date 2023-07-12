Provision of medical facilities to health dept shows developed countries' confidence: Dr Jamal Nasir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir Wednesday said that funding provided by the developed countries' institutions for increasing medical facilities in primary and rural health centres was an expression of confidence in the transparency and efficiency of the Punjab government.

He said this while inaugurating the completion of renovation work of selected rooms in the Rural Health Center of Khayaban Sirsyed by the Norwegian government here.

Under this project, besides the renovation of the labour room, the family planning room and lady health visitor's rooms were also completed while required medical equipment had also been provided.

He informed that the government institutions of the US, Norway and Denmark had provided support to the public health sector of Punjab, adding comprehensive measures were also being taken to improve discipline and administrative affairs.

Dr Jamal said that the pilot project of the hepatitis screening campaign was underway in eleven high-risk Union Councils of Rawalpindi with the support of the US Task Force for Global Health organization.

He said that after the successful completion of the pilot project, it would be further expanded to other areas.

The minister further informed that with the support of the Danish organization, steps were being taken regarding the unnecessary use of antibiotics in specific rural health centres of the province.

He added that Norway had also started backing increasing facilities in primary health centres, which was a welcome initiative.

He said that management issues of the health department could be addressed with good governance.

Director Health Rawalpindi Dr. Ansar Ishaq, CEO Health Rawalpindi Dr. Ijaz and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.