Open Menu

Provision Of Medical Facilities To Health Dept Shows Developed Countries' Confidence: Dr Jamal Nasir

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Provision of medical facilities to health dept shows developed countries' confidence: Dr Jamal Nasir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir Wednesday said that funding provided by the developed countries' institutions for increasing medical facilities in primary and rural health centres was an expression of confidence in the transparency and efficiency of the Punjab government.

He said this while inaugurating the completion of renovation work of selected rooms in the Rural Health Center of Khayaban Sirsyed by the Norwegian government here.

Under this project, besides the renovation of the labour room, the family planning room and lady health visitor's rooms were also completed while required medical equipment had also been provided.

He informed that the government institutions of the US, Norway and Denmark had provided support to the public health sector of Punjab, adding comprehensive measures were also being taken to improve discipline and administrative affairs.

Dr Jamal said that the pilot project of the hepatitis screening campaign was underway in eleven high-risk Union Councils of Rawalpindi with the support of the US Task Force for Global Health organization.

He said that after the successful completion of the pilot project, it would be further expanded to other areas.

The minister further informed that with the support of the Danish organization, steps were being taken regarding the unnecessary use of antibiotics in specific rural health centres of the province.

He added that Norway had also started backing increasing facilities in primary health centres, which was a welcome initiative.

He said that management issues of the health department could be addressed with good governance.

Director Health Rawalpindi Dr. Ansar Ishaq, CEO Health Rawalpindi Dr. Ijaz and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Population Welfare Norway Rawalpindi Nasir Denmark Family Government Labour

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

45 minutes ago
 AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

46 minutes ago
 SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Tu ..

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Turjuman Award

1 hour ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at Worl ..

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

2 hours ago
 PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in T ..

Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in Tan Tan Moussem

2 hours ago
Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochist ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, ref ..

PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, reforms in National Curriculum

2 hours ago
 Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

3 hours ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

3 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan