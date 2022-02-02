UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Medical Facilities To People One Of Top Priorities Of Govt: MS, BMC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Medical Superintendent (MS) Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital Quetta Dr. Sultan Ahmed Lehri said that the provision of medical treatment to the people in the Hospital was one of the top priorities of the government and no negligence was acceptable in this regard

He expressed these views during surprise visit to different wards of the BMC Hospital on Tuesday night. RMO Dr. Khalid Javed, In-charge of Main Pharmacy Dr. Mira Ahmad Mengal were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Lehri said that all available resources were being utilized to provide free medical treatment to the patients at the Hospital saying that the profession of doctors was great and they should play their responsibility for ensuring the provision of all possible facilities to the visiting patients.

He said that doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and other staff should ensure their attendance on their duties adding that departmental action would be initiated against those who were found absent during duty time.

During his visit to different wards, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Lahri expressed satisfaction over the provision of medical facilities to the patients.

