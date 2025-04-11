Provision Of Medical Facilities Top Priority: Health Secretary
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Secretary Health and Population Welfare Department Nadia Saqib has said that provision of medical facilities is top priority of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
She said this during her surprise visit to the THQ hospital, Jaranwala on Friday. Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Orangzeb and other officers were also present on the occasion.
Secretary Health Nadia Saqib said that there was a zero tolerance policy on non-provision of free medicines in government hospitals and no compromise will be made on it.
She checked the medical facilities in the hospital, inspected the attendance of doctors, paramedics and cleanliness in emergency and OPD.
She talked with the patients and inquired about the availability of medicines and the doctors’ attitude.
She strictly directed the hospital management to ensure the provision of all facilities including medicines as per the policy of the Punjab government.
Secretary Health said that the Punjab government was committed to provide health facilities to the patients under the vision of Punjab CM.
On the occasion, MS Dr. Abdul Wajid, briefed about the facilities being provided to the patients and their attendants.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held6 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices6 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal6 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties6 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight7 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package7 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik7 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP7 hours ago