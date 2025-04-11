Provision of medical facilities top priority: health secretary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Secretary Health and Population Welfare Department Nadia Saqib has said that provision of medical facilities is top priority of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

She said this during her surprise visit to the THQ hospital, Jaranwala on Friday. Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Orangzeb and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Secretary Health Nadia Saqib said that there was a zero tolerance policy on non-provision of free medicines in government hospitals and no compromise will be made on it.

She checked the medical facilities in the hospital, inspected the attendance of doctors, paramedics and cleanliness in emergency and OPD.

She talked with the patients and inquired about the availability of medicines and the doctors’ attitude.

She strictly directed the hospital management to ensure the provision of all facilities including medicines as per the policy of the Punjab government.

Secretary Health said that the Punjab government was committed to provide health facilities to the patients under the vision of Punjab CM.

On the occasion, MS Dr. Abdul Wajid, briefed about the facilities being provided to the patients and their attendants.