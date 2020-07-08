UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Medicines, Food To COVID-19 Patients Top Priority Of Hospital Management: MS

Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Provision of medicines, food to COVID-19 patients top priority of hospital management: MS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent (MS) Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro Dr. Syed Zawar Hussain Shah Wednesdays said provision of medicines and food to COVID-19 patients was a top priority besides taking care of patients having different diseases.

He said this while talking to the doctors and consultants during a visit to different wards of both the hospitals.

Dr. Zawar Hussain said no negligence will be tolerated in providing treatment facilities to the patients.

He also directed the doctors, nurses and paramedics for timely giving medicines and food to the patients and morally behave with them and their attendants.

He said a large number of patients from Hyderabad and 15 other districts of Sindh and Balochistan were visiting LU hospital daily basis for getting treatment facilities.

Free of cost medicines, X-Rays, Ultrasound, MRI and CT scan tests and operations are being conducted in the hospital daily basis, Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah said and added that senior professors, consultants and specialist doctors were attending hospital's outpatient departments.

He said chief minister Sindh, provincial health minister, secretary health and district administration were cooperating with hospital management in providing best treatment facilities to the patients in both hospitals.

Earlier, Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah paid visit to COVID-19 isolation as well as other wards of the hospital and expressed satisfaction over facilities available there for general public.

More Stories From Pakistan

