Provision of modern facilities at airports top govt priority: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that provision of all possible facilities to overseas Pakistanis, foreign investors and tourists was top priority of the present government

Chairing a high-level meeting about ensuring better arrangements at the airports, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to fully concentrate on making the facilities of immigration, customs and other necessary requirements at the airports more easy and of international standard.

He directed the secretary aviation to complete the process of bifurcating the regulations and arrangements at the airports under the National Aviation Policy as soon as possible.

The prime minister said all those international companies, which could express interest in providing better arrangements and services of international standard, at Pakistani airports would be welcomed.

Chief Operating Officer, Pakistan International Airlines Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood informed the prime minister about progress regarding reforms in the PIA.

The prime minister was briefed about provision of facilities to passengers at the airports, and future policy regarding bringing further improvement in them.

The meeting was briefed regarding interest of various foreign companies and departments about arrangements at the airports.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Awan, Advisor on Trade Abdur Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant Nadeem Afzal Chan, Special Assistant Yousuf Baig Mirza, Senator Faisal Javed, board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gilani, Secretary Aviation Shah Rukh Nusrat, Secretary Defence Lt.Gen.(retd) Ikram ul Haq, CEO, PIA Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood and high officials.