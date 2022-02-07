UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Modern Treatment Facilities Ensures: MPA Awais Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Provincial Minister for Transport Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said that provision of modern and latest treatment facilities to the masses was the top priority of Sindh government and billions of rupees are being spent for providing best treatment facilities to the people of the province

During his visit to Government Mahar Medical College Hospital (GMMCH) Sukkur on Monday, he said that provision of free medicines in the hospitals has been ensured and new hospitals have been constructed for providing best treatment facilities to the people whereas treatment facilities have been further improved for upgrading the hospitals in all districts.

He said"Government is endeavouring for providing quality and modern medical facilities to the people and improving health sector for which record budget has been allocated."Minister directed that the patients' health and provision of health facilities to them be given priority.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar and Mediacal Suprintendt of GMMCH, informed the Minister about the progress on various ongoing development projects of the hospital.

