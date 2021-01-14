Provision of more incentives, concessions for textile sector being considered: Faizullah Kamoka

The government has already reduced import duty on yarn by five percent to immediately offset the negative impact of decline in cotton production on the textile industry while provision of incentives and concessions to this sector is under consideration within available resources

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The government has already reduced import duty on yarn by five percent to immediately offset the negative impact of decline in cotton production on the textile industry while provision of incentives and concessions to this sector is under consideration within available resources.

This was stated by Faizullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs during a meeting with Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), on Thursday.

He said that textile sector is playing a key role in national economy while decline in cotton production has caused unavailability of raw materials in the market which reciprocally made a sharp rise in yarn prices and sounded alarm bells for exports.

Supporting the position of textile sector in principle, he said that the government has already abolished five percent duty on yarn imports in this regard and steps are being taken to give more incentives and concessions to this sector.

He said that he would support demands of this sector even during his meeting with PM's Trade Advisor Abdul Razzaq Dawood.

Earlier, President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed lauded the timely measures taken by the incumbent government to curb the negative impacts of corona pandemic and effects of reduction in cotton production.

He said that in order to maintain the current positive trend of exports, it is necessary to supply raw materials at reasonable prices and in large quantities. In this regard, he demanded, all kinds of duties on raw materials should be abolished so that exporters can compete in global markets with rival countries.