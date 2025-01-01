Provision of more opportunities to youth in Education stressed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan Chairman Dr Ehsan Ullah has acknowledged the talent of youth of the area and underlined the need of providing more opportunities to them in Education field.

While talking to journalists during his visit to Dera Press Club, he said “the potential of our youth is being wasted due to lack of opportunities.”

He was of the view that the youngsters of the area could bring pride to the region by ensuring an excellent educational environment for them.

Dr Ehsan Ullah said the BISE Dera was making all out efforts to improve the quality of education for students. He said the initiatives like scholarships and waiving off fees were aimed to provide deserving students with opportunities to progress.

He affirmed his commitment to enhancing facilities in educational institutions to help young people achieve their dreams.

He also urged upon the parents, teachers, and community leaders to encourage the youth and educate them on the importance of education.

Dr Ehsan Ullah was of the view that the youth of Dera possess immense potential, waiting only for proper guidance and opportunities to shine. Dr Ehsan Ullah informed that 100-Kanals of land near District Health Office on Grid road was approved for the building of BISE Dera. The purpose of this project is to construct a modern and spacious building for the board's offices and other educational facilities.

The chairman regarded this development as a milestone for the region’s education sector.

He said the new building would provide better facilities for students, parents, and other individuals associated with education.

Following the land’s approval, the board administration expressed their intention to begin planning for construction soon.

In a commendable move, he said, the BISE Dera Ismail Khan has completely waived off the examination fees for poor, disabled, underprivileged, orphaned students and children of martyrs. “This initiative was aimed to ensure that students facing financial difficulties could continue their education,” he said.

“Additionally, scholarships worth millions of rupees have been distributed among students who demonstrated outstanding performance in matriculation and intermediate exams,” Dr Ehsan Ullah added.

He stated that these scholarships are designed to motivate talented students and support their academic pursuits.

This decision has received widespread appreciation from educational circles, parents, and students.

The local leaders and education experts have also lauded the initiative, describing it as a ray of hope for underprivileged students struggling to continue their education due to a lack of resources.

This decision is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting education not only in Dera Ismail Khan but across the entire region, they said. The board administration has pledged to continue implementing such measures to ensure a bright future for students.