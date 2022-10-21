Provision of municipal services continues in District East: Administrator DMC East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh has said that due to the coordination among the departments, municipal services were being provided in district East smoothly.

He expressed these views while inspecting the tyres brought for vehicles of municipal services along with Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan, Senior Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto, Directors Tauqeer Abbas, Hammad N D Khan, Agha Sameer, Muhammad Akram Khan, said a statement issued here Friday.

He said that the provision of municipal facilities were continued unabated in district East. These include repair of vehicles and other requirements. We want to have no obstacle in the provision of municipal services and water tankers have been handed over to the Parks Department after repair, he said.

The Municipal Commissioner, on the occasion, said that DMC East was not negligent in providing municipal services.