UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Municipal Services Continues In District East: Administrator DMC East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Provision of municipal services continues in District East: Administrator DMC East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh has said that due to the coordination among the departments, municipal services were being provided in district East smoothly.

He expressed these views while inspecting the tyres brought for vehicles of municipal services along with Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan, Senior Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto, Directors Tauqeer Abbas, Hammad N D Khan, Agha Sameer, Muhammad Akram Khan, said a statement issued here Friday.

He said that the provision of municipal facilities were continued unabated in district East. These include repair of vehicles and other requirements. We want to have no obstacle in the provision of municipal services and water tankers have been handed over to the Parks Department after repair, he said.

The Municipal Commissioner, on the occasion, said that DMC East was not negligent in providing municipal services.

Related Topics

Water Vehicles

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

1 hour ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

1 hour ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

3 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

3 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.