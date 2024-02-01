Open Menu

Provision Of Necessary Facilities To Public Basic Responsibility Of Govt Agencies. Wafaqi Mohtasib

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencies. Wafaqi Mohtasib

The Wafaqi Mohtasib, expressing satisfaction on FGEHA's report about implementation of its recommendations, on Wednesday said that the provision of necessary facilities to the general public was one of the basic responsibilities of all government agencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Wafaqi Mohtasib, expressing satisfaction on FGEHA's report about implementation of its recommendations, on Wednesday said that the provision of necessary facilities to the general public was one of the basic responsibilities of all government agencies.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), in its report submitted report to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, stated that it had implemented all the recommendations made by the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Team, following its visit to the organization in response to the public complaints.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Team had directed the FGEHA to place the seniority list of the allottees on its website, to be duly updated after every 30 days along with preparing the billboards and placing instructions for the visitors at the key places in English as well as in urdu.

It also instructed that the applicants may be apprised of the objections/ deficiencies with regard to their requests for transfer of plots and houses within three days in addition to provision of two additional printers for facilitating the public/visitors.

The Team also directed the Authority to make necessary arrangements for protecting the record room from accidental outbreak of fire by installing necessary firefighting equipment.

Related Topics

Fire Visit May All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee me ..

DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee meeting to review election prepa ..

2 minutes ago
 Need urged for digital integration of agriculture ..

Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional poten ..

2 minutes ago
 Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered

Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered

2 minutes ago
 PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migr ..

PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration

2 minutes ago
 President for expanding trade, cultural ties with ..

President for expanding trade, cultural ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed for free, fair elections in country ..

Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar

12 minutes ago
Five key facts about cancer

Five key facts about cancer

16 minutes ago
 Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

16 minutes ago
 Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated

Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold ..

Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi

9 minutes ago
 Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts ..

Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE

9 minutes ago
 Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected

Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan