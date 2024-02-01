- Home
Provision Of Necessary Facilities To Public Basic Responsibility Of Govt Agencies. Wafaqi Mohtasib
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Wafaqi Mohtasib, expressing satisfaction on FGEHA's report about implementation of its recommendations, on Wednesday said that the provision of necessary facilities to the general public was one of the basic responsibilities of all government agencies.
The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), in its report submitted report to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, stated that it had implemented all the recommendations made by the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Team, following its visit to the organization in response to the public complaints.
The Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Team had directed the FGEHA to place the seniority list of the allottees on its website, to be duly updated after every 30 days along with preparing the billboards and placing instructions for the visitors at the key places in English as well as in urdu.
It also instructed that the applicants may be apprised of the objections/ deficiencies with regard to their requests for transfer of plots and houses within three days in addition to provision of two additional printers for facilitating the public/visitors.
The Team also directed the Authority to make necessary arrangements for protecting the record room from accidental outbreak of fire by installing necessary firefighting equipment.
