Provision Of New Gas Connections Starts In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) has resumed issuing new RLNG gas connections for gas consumers in Lahore.
According to SNGC sources, the company has started the process of receiving applications regularly and citizens can now submit their applications online or in offices.
Sources further say that the fee for normal connection is Rs23,500 while Rs25,000 has been fixed for urgent connection. Gas connections will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, however, priority will be given to applicants with urgent fee.
They said that the survey process for new RLNG connections has also been started, however, old applications have not been disposed of. The spokesperson said that the number of old pending applications is more than 3 million.
Gas connections will be provided only in those areas where there is already a pipeline. According to the company, thousands of citizens have submitted online applications on the first day of receiving applications.
