Open Menu

Provision Of New Gas Connections Starts In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Provision of new gas connections starts in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) has resumed issuing new RLNG gas connections for gas consumers in Lahore.

According to SNGC sources, the company has started the process of receiving applications regularly and citizens can now submit their applications online or in offices.

Sources further say that the fee for normal connection is Rs23,500 while Rs25,000 has been fixed for urgent connection. Gas connections will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, however, priority will be given to applicants with urgent fee.

They said that the survey process for new RLNG connections has also been started, however, old applications have not been disposed of. The spokesperson said that the number of old pending applications is more than 3 million.

Gas connections will be provided only in those areas where there is already a pipeline. According to the company, thousands of citizens have submitted online applications on the first day of receiving applications.

Recent Stories

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

1 hour ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

2 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

3 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

4 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

4 hours ago
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

4 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinida ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York

5 hours ago
 Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Globa ..

Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

5 hours ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan