Provision of plots to families of police martyrs before 2017 starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, provision of plots to the families of police martyrs before 2017 has been started.

In the ceremony, the families of four martyrs were given residential plots in the housing schemes equipped with all the facilities of Punjab.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will also provide financial assistance to the families of the martyrs for the construction of houses on these plots.

The IG Punjab further said that MoUs have been concluded with private estate developers for the plots of the families of Punjab police martyrs.

In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and the officials of the private estate developers signed the MoUs. Under the MoUs, three developers will give free plots to the families of police martyrs in their housing projects.

In the ceremony, the families of the four martyrs were also given ownership papers of the plots in the private housing society of Vehari.

The families included of police martyrs Head Constable Allah Rakha, Head Constable Arshad Ali, Constable Mudassar Nadeem and Constable Khalid Hussain.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that in the next phase, 25 lakh rupees financial assistance will be provided to the families of the martyrs for the construction of houses.

He thanked the private estate developers Qazi Hamid, Chaudhry Siddique and Sheikh Yousaf for their support for the welfare of police martyrs.

After the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also made the children of the martyrs visit Shuhada Wall, where the Names of all the martyrs of the Punjab Police are engraved in golden words.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, RPO Multan Captain Retired Sohail Chaudhry, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and DPO Vehari Muhammad Essa Khan and other officers participated in the event.

Officials of private housing schemes and developers were also present on the occasion.