Open Menu

Provision Of Plots To Families Of Police Martyrs Before 2017 Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Provision of plots to families of police martyrs before 2017 starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, provision of plots to the families of police martyrs before 2017 has been started.

In the ceremony, the families of four martyrs were given residential plots in the housing schemes equipped with all the facilities of Punjab.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will also provide financial assistance to the families of the martyrs for the construction of houses on these plots.

The IG Punjab further said that MoUs have been concluded with private estate developers for the plots of the families of Punjab police martyrs.

In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and the officials of the private estate developers signed the MoUs. Under the MoUs, three developers will give free plots to the families of police martyrs in their housing projects.

In the ceremony, the families of the four martyrs were also given ownership papers of the plots in the private housing society of Vehari.

The families included of police martyrs Head Constable Allah Rakha, Head Constable Arshad Ali, Constable Mudassar Nadeem and Constable Khalid Hussain.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that in the next phase, 25 lakh rupees financial assistance will be provided to the families of the martyrs for the construction of houses.

He thanked the private estate developers Qazi Hamid, Chaudhry Siddique and Sheikh Yousaf for their support for the welfare of police martyrs.

After the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also made the children of the martyrs visit Shuhada Wall, where the Names of all the martyrs of the Punjab Police are engraved in golden words.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, RPO Multan Captain Retired Sohail Chaudhry, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and DPO Vehari Muhammad Essa Khan and other officers participated in the event.

Officials of private housing schemes and developers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Visit Vehari Ghazi Arshad Ali 2017 Gold Event All Housing

Recent Stories

US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Nige ..

US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Niger president

8 minutes ago
 Provision of plots to families of police martyrs b ..

Provision of plots to families of police martyrs before 2017 starts

17 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saudi Min ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saudi Minister discuss investment oppor ..

17 minutes ago
 Funds provided to ECP for holding general election ..

Funds provided to ECP for holding general elections: Senior leader of Pakistan M ..

17 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired meeting of C ..

17 minutes ago
 Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed ..

Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow

19 minutes ago
Governor Punjab inaugurates motorway link road, Ho ..

Governor Punjab inaugurates motorway link road, Home Economics College

19 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner meets IG Punjab

Canadian High Commissioner meets IG Punjab

19 minutes ago
 NA adopts resolutions to name Quetta Int'l airport ..

NA adopts resolutions to name Quetta Int'l airport, Gwadar Port after name of Ak ..

19 minutes ago
 PPP wants to see free, fair elections through ECP: ..

PPP wants to see free, fair elections through ECP:Pakistan Peoples Party leader ..

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi directs to give cash rewards t ..

32 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet enhances compensation for martyred c ..

Sindh Cabinet enhances compensation for martyred cops, fixes sugarcane price

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan