Provision of pollution-free environment top priority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government attaches top priority to provision of a neat and clean environment to citizens to save them from Asthma and lungs related diseases, said Muhammad Usman, Deputy Director Environment here on Thursday.

He was addressing members of the Industrial Estate Association at their office on Thursday.

Chairman Industrial Estate Association Usman Hadi, Dr Khuram Tariq, Mehr Hamid Rasheed, and others were present. He said that issues faced by the industrialists would be addressed on priority. Usman Hadi said that all industrialists were following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), set by the government.

He said that environmental pollution was creating health issues for the general public as wella s the industrial workers. He said that most of the industry was operating on modern technology with installation of environment friendly machinery.