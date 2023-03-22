Provision of quality broadband services prime objective: Syed Amin Ul Haque

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said that the primary objective of Ministry of IT is to ensure provision of low-priced and quality broadband services across the country

He was talking to Ryan Goodnight, SpaceX Director Global Licensing & Market Activation, who called on him, said a news release.

Matters related to broadband and connectivity were discussed during the meeting.

He said that the SpaceX company Starlink got registered itself with SECP, adding that ways for providing sattelite internet services are going to smooth in Pakistan.

He said that Starlink can play a pivotal role regarding the provision of speedy and quality broadband services in the country.

Syed Amin Ul Haque noted that Starlink services will be helpful in reducing telecom operators' operational expenses.

Offering thanks to Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque for strong cooperation, Mr. Ryan Goodnight said that Pakistan is rapidly progressing in the field of IT and telecommunication.

