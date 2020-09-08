Provision of quality education among top priorities: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that provision of opportunities for quality education was among the top priorities of the government because it played an essential role in the development and prosperity of the country and nation.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review measures taken for the promotion of higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Governor KPK Shah Farman, Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan, PM's Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Higher Education Commission Tariq Binori, KPK CM's Advisor on HEC Khaleeq ur Rehman, Chief Secretary KPK, different serving vice chancellors, former chancellors and senior officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Professor Dr Attaur Rehman also attended the meeting via video link.

During the meeting, the prime minister stressed that for higher education and uniform opportunities in the basic education, implementation of merit and provision of facilities to teachers and students must be ensured.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing over implementation of steps and future strategy regarding roadmap for the promotion of higher education in the province.

The meeting was apprised of the provision of quality education in the universities of the province, enforcement of merit policy, encouragement of brilliant students, the proposed steps for the visible betterment of the organizational affairs and restoration of infrastructure.

