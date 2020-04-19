UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Quality Education Being Ensured During Lockdown

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Provision of quality education being ensured during lockdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantts/Garrisons-FGEIs(C/G), Directorate Rawalpindi has taken several steps to make sure that students are imparted with quality education during the lockdown in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to the spokesman of FGEIs (C/G) Directorate,Textbooks, E-notes and video lectures have been placed on the official website aiming to provide students, parents and teachers access to academic resources. Teachers have started performing their instructional duties from home by assigning and sending notes and tasks to their students through SMS and emails. Furthermore, FGEIs (C/G) has started utilizing the academic resources being on-aired on government established Education tv channel 'TeleSchool'. Students will be evaluated from indicated syllabus and telecasted academic resources on resumption of school wef 1st June 2020.

