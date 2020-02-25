(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said it was top priority of present government to ensure provision of quality education opportunities and promoting healthy educational environment in higher educational institutions of province.

He expressed these views while talking to Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir called on him at Governor House, said a press release issued here.

Governor said educational affairs and teaching processes has started improvement in higher educational institutions due to our positive policy. He also appreciated The Tubrat University over outstanding performance and termed intelligent students for assets of bright future.

He said it has always been our desire and endeavor that the higher educational institutions should be equipped with the ornaments of education in respective areas of province especially in remote districts in order to provide facilities of knowledge opportunities to the students at their areas.

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said it was our responsibility to provide all necessary facilities to create a new generation of hidden capabilities and urged educationists to play their important role to enhance interest of youth towards development and enlightenment for betterment of country and Balochistna.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Turbat University Abdul Razzaq Sabir informed Governor Balochistan about performance of the varsity in provision of higher education and its other matters.