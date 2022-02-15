Provision of quality education, health cover to masses atop priorities of AJK govt: President Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said education and health were the top priorities of the government and all available resources being channelized to deliver the latest medical cover to the people close to their doorstep in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said education and health were the top priorities of the government and all available resources being channelized to deliver the latest medical cover to the people close to their doorstep in the state.

The AJK President said this during his visit to Bangalela Community Hospital being built under self help basis here on Tuesday.

He said one building of DHQ hospital Mirpur Phase-I has been completed while another new state-of-the-art building with modern health related equipment is being provided to the people to extend the latest medical cover to the people of the area.

He appreciated the provision of 22 kanals free of cost land for the construction of community hospital for extending free medical treatment to the people in collaboration with the British community.

He assured of providing facilities at Bangalila Community Hospital under the Health Facility Card ofthe Government of Pakistan. Former Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir Justice (retd) Khan Azam Khanand Muhammad Nadeem also addressed the gathering.