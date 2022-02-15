UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Quality Education, Health Cover To Masses Atop Priorities Of AJK Govt: President Sultan

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Provision of quality education, health cover to masses atop priorities of AJK govt: President Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said education and health were the top priorities of the government and all available resources being channelized to deliver the latest medical cover to the people close to their doorstep in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said education and health were the top priorities of the government and all available resources being channelized to deliver the latest medical cover to the people close to their doorstep in the state.

The AJK President said this during his visit to Bangalela Community Hospital being built under self help basis here on Tuesday.

He said one building of DHQ hospital Mirpur Phase-I has been completed while another new state-of-the-art building with modern health related equipment is being provided to the people to extend the latest medical cover to the people of the area.

He appreciated the provision of 22 kanals free of cost land for the construction of community hospital for extending free medical treatment to the people in collaboration with the British community.

He assured of providing facilities at Bangalila Community Hospital under the Health Facility Card ofthe Government of Pakistan. Former Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir Justice (retd) Khan Azam Khanand Muhammad Nadeem also addressed the gathering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Education Visit Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Amnesty International Urges New York City to Ban F ..

Amnesty International Urges New York City to Ban Facial Recognition Technologies

59 seconds ago
 Russia Plans to Continue Using Ukraine as Gas Tran ..

Russia Plans to Continue Using Ukraine as Gas Transit Route Beyond 2024 - Putin

1 minute ago
 Urgent De-escalation Around Ukraine Necessary - Sc ..

Urgent De-escalation Around Ukraine Necessary - Scholz

1 minute ago
 Scholz Says War in Europe Unimaginable, Calls for ..

Scholz Says War in Europe Unimaginable, Calls for Prevention of Escalation in Fu ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Says Talks With Germany's Scholz Were 'Busin ..

Putin Says Talks With Germany's Scholz Were 'Businesslike'

4 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz Says European Security Cannot Be ..

Germany's Scholz Says European Security Cannot Be Directed Against Russia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>