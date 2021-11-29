UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Quality Education, Health Facility Govt's Top Priority: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 10:30 PM

Provision of quality education, health facility govt's top priority: Minister

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Monday said that the provision of quality education and best healthcare facilities for children was the top priority of government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Monday said that the provision of quality education and best healthcare facilities for children was the top priority of government.

Addressing a function organised by the Social Welfare Department at Hazuri Bagh here, the minister said that society must ensure the protection of children's rights while realising its collective responsibility.

"Children's future is in our hands today but tomorrow the nation's future will be in their hands," he said.

He said that on the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a colorful event had been organised at this historical place to sensitise society about children's right.

Yawar Abbas said that he was happy to see the smiling faces of children participating in the ceremony.

He said that quality education was the basic right of every children. The minister said that special children had immense talent but due to lack of proper opportunities and educational facilities, such children could not move forward in the race of life.

He also highlighted the measures taken for the welfare of children by the department.

Social Welfare Secretary Hassan Iqbal, Director General Muddasar Riaz Malik, Justice (R) Nasira Iqbal and a large number of children were present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Malik Riaz Bagh Event Government Best Top Race Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PML-N inventor of usage of money in country's poli ..

PML-N inventor of usage of money in country's politics: Ali Awan

1 minute ago
 Store in Australia Issues Apology Over Alarm Butto ..

Store in Australia Issues Apology Over Alarm Button for 'African' Customers - Re ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's FMBA Ready to Make in Few Days Test Syste ..

Russia's FMBA Ready to Make in Few Days Test System for Detecting Omicron Strain ..

1 minute ago
 Miss Universe Contestant Tests Positive for COVID- ..

Miss Universe Contestant Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days Before Event in Israel ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to lay network of highways to facilitate peop ..

Govt to lay network of highways to facilitate people: Governor

6 minutes ago
 First Covid Omicron infection confirmed in Spain: ..

First Covid Omicron infection confirmed in Spain: hospital

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.