LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Monday said that the provision of quality education and best healthcare facilities for children was the top priority of government.

Addressing a function organised by the Social Welfare Department at Hazuri Bagh here, the minister said that society must ensure the protection of children's rights while realising its collective responsibility.

"Children's future is in our hands today but tomorrow the nation's future will be in their hands," he said.

He said that on the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a colorful event had been organised at this historical place to sensitise society about children's right.

Yawar Abbas said that he was happy to see the smiling faces of children participating in the ceremony.

He said that quality education was the basic right of every children. The minister said that special children had immense talent but due to lack of proper opportunities and educational facilities, such children could not move forward in the race of life.

He also highlighted the measures taken for the welfare of children by the department.

Social Welfare Secretary Hassan Iqbal, Director General Muddasar Riaz Malik, Justice (R) Nasira Iqbal and a large number of children were present.