Provision Of Quality Education, Healthcare Facilities Govt's Top Priority: Ali

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said it was foremost priority of the incumbent government to provide quality education, healthcare facilities to marginalize segments of the society.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched numerous programmes and projects to directly provide relief to the common man for bringing change in their lifestyle.

The minister said inclusion of Sehat Insaf Cards in the PM Citizen portal was another step towards transparent and accountable services to the deserving people, adding it was highly beneficial for the people who were less privileged.

He appreciated that Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Prime Minister had shown his willingness to expand the financial assistance program in AJK as well to get the people special benefits from it.

