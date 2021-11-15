UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Quality Education In AJK; Government's Priority: Qayyum Niazi

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

Provision of quality education in AJK; government's priority: Qayyum Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the education sector has been included in the priorities of his government under the spirit to produce quality future architects of the nation through dispensation of quality education harmonious to the need of modern age

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the education sector has been included in the priorities of his government under the spirit to produce quality future architects of the nation through dispensation of quality education harmonious to the need of modern age.

He added that the development of nations was possible only through improvement in the field of education.

Naizi expressed these views while addressing the Parents' Day and prize distribution Ceremony of Muhammadan Science College Hajira in Hajeera AJK on Monday.

The Minister for local government and rural development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and senior PTI leaders were also present on the occasion The Prime Minister announced to set up two more education boards in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot keeping in view the population ratio as well as announced to increase the seats of medical colleges in Azad Kashmir.

He said that the government was taking solid steps to further improve the literacy rate in Azad Kashmir and added that educated people can play a vital role in reforming the society and to remove backwardness and inferiority complex.

The Prime Minister said that the past governments have not fulfilled their responsibility to promote education.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has launched a joint curriculum in Pakistan through educational reforms. He said that in line with Imran Khan's vision, an equal education system was being introduced in Azad Kashmir so that children of rich and poor could get education together.

He said Kashmiri people have been offering unprecedented sacrifices for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian forces to realize their internationally recognized right to self determination.

He said Pakistan Primer Minister Imran Khan is currently representing the entire Muslim Ummah as well as Projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

He said a 500 billion rupees development package from the government of Pakistan will be spent on the development and welfare of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

