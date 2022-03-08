UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Quality Education Need Of The Hour: AJK President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has emphasized the need of imparting quality professional education in different disciplines including medical science and technology harmonious to the need of modern age

He lauded the live time social and educational services of renowned religious scholar Pir Alauddin Siddiqui who established Mohi-ud-Din Islamic University and Medical College Mirpur in AJK one of his greatest contributions to the society.

"The institution, reckoned amongst top ranking universities is now producing hundreds of graduates, doctors and scholars who are serving humanity in various capacities", he said this while addressing a convocation at Islamic University Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College here on Tuesday.

Besides providing education to youth, he said that the establishment of Mohi-ud-Din Islamic University and Medical College, have been instrumental in addressing the unemployment in the region by providing jobs to hundreds of educated youths.

"A 500-bed hospital working under the auspices of the IMC is also providing health care facilities to millions of people", Barrister Chaudhary said adding that credit for this remarkable work goes to the illustrious scholar Pir Alauddin Siddiqui who laid the foundation of this institution that has now evolved into a premier institution of higher learning in the state.

Barrister Chaudhary said that he had the honour of laying the foundation stone of Mohi-ud-Din Islamic University and Medical College (MIU&MC)as the prime minister and now he was participating as a special guest in its convocation today. He assured the MIU&MC management that the issues pertaining to the MIU would be on priority basis.

The convocation was also addressed by Chancellor Mohi-ud-Din Islamic University Pir Sultan Al-Arfeen Siddiqui Al-Azhari, Chancellor Bheera Sharif University Pir Amin Hassanat, Vice Chancellor Mohi-ud-Din Islamic University and Medical College Dr. Asif Mumtaz Sakhira, Principal Dr. Abdul Aleem.

Earlier, the AJK president, Chancellor IU Nariyan Sharif Pir Sultan Al-Arfeen Siddiqui, Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Alia Bhairah Sharif Pir Amin Hassanat, Vice Chancellor distributed awards and degree certificates amongst the outgoing graduates who achieved prominent positions. Gold, silver and bronze medals were given to the top three position holders.

Prime Minister Technology Education Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gold Silver Bronze Top Million Jobs

