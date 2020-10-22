UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Quality Education Priority Of Government: Qasim Suri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:02 PM

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said provision of quality education in every educational institute to youth is top most priority of the incumbent government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said provision of quality education in every educational institute to youth is top most priority of the incumbent government.

He expressed these views while addressing an eleventh convocation of the Virtual University held here at a local hotel on Thursday.

Deputy Speaker underlined the need for excelling in the field of research as saying "nations that focus on research and human resources are today considered as developed and prosperous.

In the current challenging era of science and technology, the importance of education could not be denied, he added.

Qasim Suri said that the incumbent government always encouraged virtual education system.

By introducing quality education system, we will be able to attract youth towards education.

Deputy Speaker expressing dismay over lacking of skills said that Balochistan is rich in natural mineral resources but we have not taken full advantage of them till date due to lack of research, modern equipment and skills required for the exploration of these minerals.

Congratulating the graduates of the Virtual University, he said that passed out students must play their role in the betterment of the society.

" Youth is the power of any nation and should come forward for the development of the country and show the whole world that we are civilized and responsible nation,"

