Provision Of Quality Education, Research Facilities Priority Of Govt: KP Chief Minister

Tue 08th September 2020



Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that youth were a valuable asset of the country and provision of quality education and research facilities to them was priority of his government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that youth were a valuable asset of the country and provision of quality education and research facilities to them was priority of his government.

This he stated while addressing a high-level meeting regarding reforms in higher education institutions at KP House Islamabad, said an official handout issued.

The meeting co-chaired by the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also attended by Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Secretary Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other concerned authorities.

The Chief Minister stated that the incumbent government was not only committed but also taking drastic measures to bring higher education institutions in line with the needs of modern era.

He said education and health sectors were the top most priorities of provincial government adding that solid steps would be taken to improve the educational and research activities and administrative and financial matters of the universities.

Mahmood Khan stated that his government will go all out to ensure provision of best facilities for quality research and education so that the young generation could be trained and prepared to meet the challenges of modern era. Provincial government was also striving to introduce innovative ideas by utilizing latest technology in the education sector.

In order to provide strong base to the young generation of the province sufficient resources have been allocated in the current financial budget for up-gradation of educational institutes at Primary and Secondary level as well as developmental and reforms projects in the sector of education, he concluded.

