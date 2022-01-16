Provision of quality education to talented students top priority: Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said on Sunday that provision of quality education to local talented students was among his top priorities.

Addressing the participants of a prestigious ceremony after inaugurating six BS programmes held at Govt Allama Iqbal Degree College for Women, he said that successful launch of BS and MS classes in all government colleges during the last 3 years was commendable.

He urged the youth to focus on getting education along with keeping an eye on internal and external situation of the country and analyze them.

He said that former rulers intentionally kept the people in darkness of poverty.

The Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committed to put the country on right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that efforts for economic self-reliance and sovereignty of the country would definitely become fruitful and the country would reach the milestone of development which was dreamed of by Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam.

In her welcome address, Principal Govt. Allama Iqbal Degree College for Women Zeba Zahoor said that with the special interest of Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, classes of BS English, BS urdu, BS Physics, BS Botany, BS Islamiat and BS Mathematics were being started in the college.

She said the number of female students studying in the college had increased from 2,000to 5,000, while the total number of faculty members was 44, including 21 MS and 5 PhD doctors.