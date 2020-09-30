UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Quality Food Items Top Priority Of Government: DC

Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:03 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that provision of cheap and quality food items to the people is the top priority of the government and the district administration was trying its best to stabilize the prices of food items.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the Motorway Service Area to address the grievances over the significant difference in the prices of food items.

The meeting was a attended by ADCR Mohammad ShahRukh Niazi, DO Industry, General manager and deputy general managers of various service areas set up at motorway and concerned officer.

The DC clarified the traders that they should bring the prices in line with the general market, otherwise disciplinary action would be taken against them.

He said that the sale of food items at exorbitant prices at service areas was an exploitation of the consumers and no excuse would be accepted in this regard. He said that traders were robbing passengers by justifying high fares which would not be allowed at all.

Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh directed the Assistant Commissioners to pay attention to the problems of the traders in the service area and provide suggestions for their solution so that steps could be taken to solve them.

