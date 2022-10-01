Provision of quality health facilities foremost priority of govt: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has termed provision of quality health care facilities to people foremost priority of government and said that reforms have been introduced in health sector to further improve its performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has termed provision of quality health care facilities to people foremost priority of government and said that reforms have been introduced in health sector to further improve its performance.

In a statement issued here, Mahmood Khan stated that project has been initiated to revamp non-teaching district headquarters hospitals to improve healthcare delivery system.

He said that the provincial government was taking various measures including up gradation of basic health care facilities, providing medical equipment to health care centers and recruitment of doctors and uplift tertiary hospitals to provide quality treatment to people.

The chief minister said that provincial government has planned development projects in all the sectors including health as per requirements and expectations of people.