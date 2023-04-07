Provision of quality health facilities foremost priority of govt :SACM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to caretaker chief minister for sports and youth affairs Dr Riaz Anwar on Friday said that provision of quality healthcare facilities to people foremost priority of the government and said more than 2600 health centres have been established for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this while addressing an event as chief guest organized in connection with the 75th annual World Health Day in collaboration with the World Health Organization at the school of Health Sciences, Peshawar here on Friday.

The theme of this year's World Health Day is 'Health for All' means that health facilities should be provided at their doorstep for all individuals and families of the world without any discrimination so that a healthy society can be formed.

SACM Prof. Dr. Riaz Anwar and World Health Organization Sub-Office KP Head Dr Babar Alam were among the special guests of the event.

Professor Dr Riaz Anwar gave a detailed discussion on the importance of paramedics and nursing education. He said that access to health facilities is the basic right of every member of society. Whether one lives in urban area or in rural area, more than 2600 health centres have been established to provide the best health facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Babar Alam also appreciated the models of health facilities created by the students. He further said that this year the slogan on World Health Day is 'Health for all'. The WHO is actively involved in the provision of health facilities and rehabilitation in all flood-affected areas.

On this occasion, the students of the college had also prepared various models in which the theme of World Health Day was highlighted. The guests appreciated the efforts of the students and they also distributed shields, cash prizes to the first, second and third position holders.

The Managing Director and Principal of the college also presented souvenirs (shields) of the college to the guests. Nursing Principal Samira Jabeen thanked all the participants and organizers.

At the end of the event, an awareness walk was also organized by the guests and students. The purpose of which was to create awareness among the public regarding World Health Day. On this occasion, students also raised slogans of 'Health for All'.