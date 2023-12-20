Provision of quality health facilities to people our motto: Secretary Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Secretary Health Department Abdullah Khan on Wednesday said that He said that the provision of quality health facilities to people is our motto and we all have to work in the spirit of human service by making better use of the same available resources.

He expressed these views while chairing a Zoom meeting here.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Directors, District Health Officers (DHOs), MSs from across Balochistan, Special

Secretary Health Mujib-ur Rehman Qambrani, Director General Health Services Balochistan Quetta Dr. Arif Khan,

Additional Secretary Health Hameed Zehri, Section Officer Tahoor Khan, Director Safe Blood Transfusion Professor Dr. Hanif Mengal, Director Emergency and Monitoring Dr. Faheem Khan, Additional Director MSD Dr. Shuaib Akram, Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Zehri and other assistants.

Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan said that the majority of people in rural areas are dependent on government hospitals and no compromise in the provision of medical facilities including medicines would be tolerated.

Mr. Abdullah Khan said that all doctors, and paramedics perform their duties diligently. Primary health care structure is of key importance, responsibilities need to be redefined and understood.

He said that we have to change the attitude of not working, along with the process of accountability at the government level, each organization must hold itself accountable saying that improvements were being made in all the districts by utilizing the available resources in the health sector and all the problems were being solved gradually.

He said that special attention was being paid to Primary Care Health for the first time Balochistan Health Department and PPH were on one page for planning MCH, EPI, nutrition, and health facility delivery at the primary level.

The performance of DHOs and MSs in the districts will be monitored by the Emergency and Health Response Unit, he said.

He also appreciated the performance of District Pishin Monitoring Officer Najib and directed other monitoring officers to improve their performance.

The Secretary said that the performance of DHOs and MSs would be monitored to provide quality health facilities to poor people across Balochistan.

There will be no compromise on healthcare delivery at the primary level, by streamlining and improving the primary healthcare structure, the burden on tertiary care hospitals can be reduced, he noted.

